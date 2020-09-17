POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Refugees relocated to new site after Moria camp fire
02:49
World
Refugees relocated to new site after Moria camp fire
Police have launched an operation to relocate thousands of refugees who have been sleeping on the streets for over a week since the Moria camp was destroyed by fire. Some refugees are reluctant to move to a new camp that's been built, because of concern over poor conditions. And in Brussels, members of the European Parliament debated the next steps for the Greek island that continues to host the largest refugee camp in Europe. Mehmet Solmaz has more. Refugee Crisis 👉 http://trt.world/1qw8 The War in Syria - Updates 👉 http://trt.world/1qw7 #Lesvos #greecerefugees #refugeesingreece
September 17, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?