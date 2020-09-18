World Share

Khashoggi Murder: Saudi Arabia Commutes Death Sentences

Saudi Arabia is under fire for co​mmuting the death sentences of those convicted of murdering US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The entire trial was widely criticised by rights groups as a sham, and no senior officials nor anyone suspected of ordering the killing was found guilty. That's despite mounting evidence that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was directly involved. Ankara says the verdict 'fell short of meeting the expectations of Turkey and the international community' and has called on Riyadh to co-operate with its ongoing investigation. On the show, we delve into the verdict that's being called a 'mockery of justice' and the questions it raises. James Dorsey ​Senior Fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies Azzam Tamimi Chairman of Al-Hiwar TV Channel