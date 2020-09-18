World Share

​Turkey's Booming Gaming Industry

The coronavirus pandemic has been a disaster for many business but the gaming industry in Turkey is raking in serious money. American gaming giant Zynga recently bought Turkish firm Rollic Games, founded just 21 months ago, for $168 million. Zynga had acquired another Turkish mobile gaming company, Peak, for $1.8 billion in June. So, what led to these acquisitions and what's next for this thriving sector? ​​Ozgur Karayalçın ​Business Development Director at VLMedia ​Hendrik Lesser ​CEO of Remote Control Productions