POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Calais migrants
02:56
World
Calais migrants
For the past five years, the European Union has tried to curb flow of refugees by tightening its borders and allowing some members to turn people away, while paying frontline countries like Turkey, Greece and Libya to house them. As the EU now works on a new migration policy, TRT World’s Francis Collings revisits Calais in northern France, where migrants have been stranded for years in terrible conditions. Turkey-Greece Border (Refugee Influx) 👉 http://trt.world/138b Refugee Crisis 👉 http://trt.world/1qw8 #Calais #France #Migrants
September 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?