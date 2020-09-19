POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US set to ban TikTok and WeChat from app stores
As of this Sunday, those in the US will no longer be able to download the Chinese owned social media applications TikTok and WeChat. President Donald Trump is making good on his promise to ban the platforms over concerns that they threaten national security. The move comes just six weeks ahead of the US presidential election, with Trump touting himself as the candidate who will be tough on China. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. TikTok Ban 👉 http://trt.world/16m8 US-China Tensions 🇺🇸🇨🇳 👉 http://trt.world/16mj #TikTok #WeChat #Trump
September 19, 2020
