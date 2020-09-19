POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Northern Ireland sees rise in reports of domestic violence during pandemic
02:48
World
Northern Ireland sees rise in reports of domestic violence during pandemic
For millions of people around the world, the lockdowns imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus meant safety. But for women in violent and abusive relationships, it became a life-threatening trap, and nowhere more so than in Northern Ireland. Global Violence Against Women 👉 http://trt.world/13sk Ireland's Brexit Trouble 👉 http://trt.world/162k #DomesticViolence #Pandemic #Quarantine
September 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?