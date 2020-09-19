What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Northern Ireland sees rise in reports of domestic violence during pandemic

For millions of people around the world, the lockdowns imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus meant safety. But for women in violent and abusive relationships, it became a life-threatening trap, and nowhere more so than in Northern Ireland. Global Violence Against Women 👉 http://trt.world/13sk Ireland's Brexit Trouble 👉 http://trt.world/162k #DomesticViolence #Pandemic #Quarantine