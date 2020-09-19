POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is the Oil Age Coming to an End?
#Oil is a resource that's sparked countless wars and polluted the #environment. But for the first time, the so-called lifeblood of the global economy is facing a crisis like never before hastened by the #coronavirus pandemic. So, will the demand for crude recover? And what does this mean for oil-dependent countries particularly in the Middle East and Gulf? Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
September 19, 2020
