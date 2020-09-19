POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nigerian business owners lament high cost of fuel and electricity
01:59
World
Nigerian business owners lament high cost of fuel and electricity
In Nigeria, business owners are struggling with the high cost of electricity. Africa's largest producer of crude oil recently raised the prices of diesel, often used in powering generators during outages. For some, it could mean the end of business. Adesewa Josh has more. Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from Africa 👉http://trt.world/1tyq Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx Mask Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16gn #SmallBusiness #OilPrices #PowerGenerators
September 19, 2020
