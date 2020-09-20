POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
United Nations celebrates 75th anniversary amid pandemic
02:17
World
United Nations celebrates 75th anniversary amid pandemic
The United Nations is celebrating its 75th anniversary in the middle of a devastating global pandemic. And the annual High-Level General Assembly session that kicks off this week, will be starkly different and sparsely populated. Our UN Correspondent Frank Ucciardo has a preview of what to expect. UNGA 2019 👉 http://trt.world/1psx ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #UN #GeneralAssembly #Pandemic
September 20, 2020
