Giant African Land Snails used in facial therapy treatments
01:43
World
Would you let a giant snail crawl on your face if it made you look years younger? Well if the answer is yes, then get yourself to Jordan in the Middle East. A beauty salon in Amman is offering a snail facial treatment which it claims rejuvenates and plumps the skin. Sarah Morice has the story. and be warned it might give you the heebie jeebies. Health Videos 👉 http://trt.world/166j Communal Living 👉 http://trt.world/1621 #SnailTreatment #Amman #FacialTherapy
September 20, 2020
