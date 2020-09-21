POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
FinCen leaks show banking giants 'involved in illicit money transfer'
01:27
BizTech
Leaked FinCen documents reveal that several global banks have reportedly moved large sums of illicit funds over nearly two decades despite red flags about the origins of the money. Watch 'Inside America' ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica #FinCenLeaks #FinCenFiles #MoneyLaundering
September 21, 2020
