World Share

Afghanistan's Path to Peace?

The first-ever face to face talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are under way in Qatar and if successful, the dialogue could bring an end to 20 years of conflict. But the negotiations are contentious and even in the week preceding the talks, the government said the Taliban upped its attacks on the Afghan Army. The United Nations says that violence is near an all-time high. The talks build on the US-Taliban deal in February that committed to the withdrawal of American troops, but the question remains: Will the Afghans be able to make their own peace? Guests: Habiba Sarabi Member of the Afghan Peace Negotiation Team Bilal Sarwary Journalist Jamille Bigio Foreign Policy Program Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations