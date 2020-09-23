POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
00:55
UN labour body says $3.5T in wages lost due to pandemic | Money Talks
The International Labour Organization says hundreds of millions of jobs lost due to the coroanavirus pandemic amounted to a loss of $3.5 trillion worth of earnings for workers around the world. The United Nations agency's new study found that in the first nine months of the year, labour income fell 10.7 percent compared to the same period last year. The ILO says the most vulnerable workers are in developing economies, especially those in the informal sector. It's called the latest findings catastrophic, and gave a grim outlook for the fourth quarter. #ILO #Wages #Coronavirus
September 23, 2020
