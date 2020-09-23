POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tesla's market cap plunges $50B as 'Battery Day' disappoints | Money Talks
06:32
BizTech
Tesla's market cap plunges $50B as 'Battery Day' disappoints | Money Talks
Electric carmaker Tesla promised groundbreaking revelations for its shareholders meeting this year. But even for investors who've priced in the company's history of over-promising and under-delivering, CEO Elon Musk's presentation fell well short of expectations. That sent the firm's shares into a costly tailspin. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we spoke to Jim Holder. He's the editorial director of Autocar in London. #Tesla #BatteryDay #ElonMusk
September 23, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?