POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will The EU's New Migration Pact Solve The Crisis?
26:00
World
Will The EU's New Migration Pact Solve The Crisis?
The EU unveiled a proposal to overhaul its migration policy. This comes on the heels of a catastrophic fire that ripped through Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesvos. The pact calls for 'mandatory solidarity,' meaning each state in the union shoulders a share of the crisis. But while all EU member states think the current situation is a mess, can they all agree on how to fix it? Guests: Catherine Woollard Director of European Council on Refugees and Exiles Dominik Tarczynski European Parliamentarian and a Member of Poland's Government Geoff Gilbert Chair of Global Academic Interdisciplinary Network on Refugees
September 28, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?