World Share

Will The EU's New Migration Pact Solve The Crisis?

The EU unveiled a proposal to overhaul its migration policy. This comes on the heels of a catastrophic fire that ripped through Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesvos. The pact calls for 'mandatory solidarity,' meaning each state in the union shoulders a share of the crisis. But while all EU member states think the current situation is a mess, can they all agree on how to fix it? Guests: Catherine Woollard Director of European Council on Refugees and Exiles Dominik Tarczynski European Parliamentarian and a Member of Poland's Government Geoff Gilbert Chair of Global Academic Interdisciplinary Network on Refugees