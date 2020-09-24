World Share

Julian Betton talks to NEXUS after $11m award. shot 9 times... survivor!

In 2015, police turned up Julian Betton's house in South Carolina with a so-called 'knock and announce' arrest warrant after they recorded him selling marijuana to a confidential informant. The problem is they didn’t knock, and they didn’t announce who they were. Not realising they were police, Mr Betton went for his gun to defend himself, but before he could fire, police shot at him 29 times and at least nine bullets entered his body. He spent 6 weeks in an induced-coma, and when he came round, he was partially paralysed. Mr Betton took the Myrtle Beach police department to court - and thanks to a 10 second surveillance video he was able to prove the police had breached the terms of their warrant and was recently awarded more than $11 million in compensation.