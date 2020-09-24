Turkey's central bank raises key interest rate to 10.25% | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's central bank has surprised many analysts by raising its benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points, to 10.25 percent. It says businesses have been recovering faster than expected since lockdown restrictions were eased. While that's welcome news for some companies, it's also driving-up consumer prices, forcing officials to perform a balancing act of boosting economic activity and curbing inflation. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, we spoke to Erhan Aslanoglu in Istanbul. He's an economist and vice rector of Piri Reis University. #Turkey #InterestRates #Economy
September 24, 2020
