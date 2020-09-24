BizTech Share

UK trims subsidies for worker pay as COVID19 cases rise | Money Talks

The British government has refused to extend the furlough programme that has saved millions of jobs through the pandemic. Instead, it's launching an incentive for people to return to work in an effort to spur the economy. That's as the COVID-19 infection rates return to record levels, threatening the sustainability of any recovery. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, David Henig spoke to us from London. He's the UK director at the European Centre for International Political Economy. #UK #CoronavirusInfections #FurloughProgramme