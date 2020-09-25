What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

​Turkish President Says UN Failed Once Again

​Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the United Nations has failed to respond adequately to the coronavirus pandemic, and also singled out the international body's inability to end conflicts and help those fleeing oppression. We discuss what reforms should be carried out and where the international body, which marks a gloomy 75th birthday this month, has come up short. ​Guests: Talha Kose Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University Marco Carnelos Former Italian Ambassador