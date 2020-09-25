World Share

Turkey's Expanding Defence Industry

In less than two decades, Turkey has transformed itself from a massive importer of arms to a major innovator and global supplier. The government says its dependence on foreign defence systems is now only 30 percent, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to completely end this dependency by 2023. We look at what's behind the sector's rapid progress and what more can it achieve. Guests: Can Kasapoglu Director of the Defense and Security Program at EDAM Pieter Wezeman Senior Researcher at SIPRI