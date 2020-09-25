What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Hundreds rally in ‘Friday of rage’ against Egypt's government

Hundreds of Egyptians are flooding the streets in a 'Friday of rage' against the government of Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the sixth day in a row despite an ongoing police crackdown targeting the wave of unrest. Demonstrators blame the regime for increasing corruption and worsening poverty in Egypt. Middle East analyst and Associate Professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies Mohamad Elmasry weighs in. #Egypt #Fridayofrage #AbdelFattahelSisi