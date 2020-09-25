Interest in single-family homes has increased by 45%

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
In Madrid further restrictions on movement and socialising are being introduced as Coronavirus infections continue to rise in the Spanish Capital. So far this week over 850,000 residents in 37 neighbourhoods have been forced into partial lockdown and as Jaime Velazquez reports life in the countryside is becoming an increasingly attractive option. Coronavirus in Spain 🇪🇸 👉 http://trt.world/138d Deep Dive 👉 http://trt.world/1379 Oscars 2020 👉 http://trt.world/137x #spain #spaincoronavirus #spaineconomy
September 25, 2020
