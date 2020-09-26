POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why Are Dictators Turning to Social Media?
04:35
World
Why Are Dictators Turning to Social Media?
#Dictators around the world are shunning traditional media outlets and instead turning their attention to social media to rebrand their image. #NorthKorea is using a show called 'Echo of Truth' on YouTube to convey a simple message: We're not evil. We're normal. And Saudi Arabia’s tactics aren't so different from North Korea's, except they have billions of oil dollars to spend. So, will their social media campaigns prove effective in #whitewashing reality? Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
September 26, 2020
