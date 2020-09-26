POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestinians Reject Normalisation | Bigger Than Five
Palestinians Reject Normalisation | Bigger Than Five
One of the stated conditions for normalizing relations with #Bahrain and the #UAE was that #Israel would suspend its plans to annex parts of Palestine. Yet, the US-brokered accords simply called for “a just, comprehensive and enduring resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict”, making no mention of the ongoing Israeli occupation of the State of Palestine. The Palestinian Government condemned the move by Bahrain and the UAE as “a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people.” We went to the streets of al-Khalil in occupied Palestine to hear directly from Palestinian residents about how they view the agreement. Watch other episodes of ‘Bigger Than Five’ 👉 http://trt.world/13qv
September 26, 2020
