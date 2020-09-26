World Share

'Peace Deal' or Arms Race? | Bigger Than Five

It was hailed by President #Trump as “a historic breakthrough”. Israel and two Arab Gulf nations, the United Arab Emirates and #Bahrain, signed bilateral agreements at the #WhiteHouse last week establishing full diplomatic relations. The so-called Abraham Accords, which were described by the US President as a “significant step towards building a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous Middle East”, reinforce the anti-Iran axis in the Gulf region. They also pave the way for the UAE to purchase F-35 stealth fighter jets, drones and other advanced weaponry from the United States. While Israel already flies 20 F-35s, the UAE would be the first Arab country to receive the American-made fighter jets. Some Israeli intelligence officials have voiced their concerns about the US commitment, enshrined in a 2008 law, to ensure that Israel maintains a “qualitative military edge” in the Middle East. Others warn that it will spark a regional arms race. So what would the US move to supply more sophisticated weapons to Gulf states mean for the stability of the wider region? Guests: William Hartung Director of the Arms & Security Program at the Center for International Policy Matar Matar Former Bahraini Opposition Member of Parliament with Al Wefaq Party Watch other episodes of ‘Bigger Than Five’ 👉 http://trt.world/13qv