Switzerland to vote on a law limiting free movement of EU citizens
01:33
World
Switzerland to vote on a law limiting free movement of EU citizens
Switzerland goes to the polls on Sunday to decide, amongst other things - whether to limit the number of European Union citizens who can live and work in the country - a vote that could drastically change the country's relationship with its neighbours. The referendum was due in May but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mehmet Solmaz has more. Watch episodes of 'Inside America' ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica #SwitzerlandReferendum #EU #FreeMovement
September 27, 2020
