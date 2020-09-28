POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Second Intifada: Palestinians still face bleak future 20 years after uprising

Monday marks 20 years since the start of Second Intifada - when Palestinians took to the streets after right wing Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon entered the Al-Aqsa mosque compound. It triggered years of conflict, leaving thousands of Israelis and Palestinians dead. Our correspondent Mustafa Fatih Yavuz takes a look. Years of Occupation 🇵🇸 👉http://trt.world/135y Palestine-Israel Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/13k1 #Intifada #Palestine #ArielSharon
September 28, 2020
