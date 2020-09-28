POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Singapore government tightens up work visa rules for foreigners
Singapore government tightens up work visa rules for foreigners
As the recession bites in Singapore, the government is tightening up its work visa rules for foreigners. Up until now, the Asian financial centre has attracted international companies by making it easy to do business there. Melanie Ralph finds out whether closing the door to foreign workers could dent the city-state's reputation on the international stage. Watch 'Inside America' ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica #Singapore #Recession #WorkVisa
September 28, 2020
