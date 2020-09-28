POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Report: Trump paid no federal income taxes for 10 years
There's been a lot of interest in Donald Trump's personal and business finances since he became US president. He's implicated in more than one criminal investigation. And has worked hard to block his personal financial records from several House committees, the Manhattan district attorney, and the media. Now a recent New York Times report could shed new light on his tax returns. Sarah Balter has more. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #DonaldTrump #TaxReturn #NYT
September 28, 2020
