POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Evaluating the UN at 75
26:15
World
Evaluating the UN at 75
Over the past 75 years, the United Nations has spent billions trying to make the world a better and safer place. There have been success and failures along the way, but today, the UN faces arguably its greatest challenges since its formation. Is it capable of overcoming multiple crises including a global pandemic, a worldwide recession and increasing competition between global powers? Or has it become too inefficient and ineffective? Guests: Richard Falk Former UN Special Rapporteur on Palestinian Territories Alynna Lyon Co-author of 'The United Nations: 75 Years of Promoting Peace, Human Rights and Development’ George Szamuely Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute​
September 29, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?