World Share

Evaluating the UN at 75

Over the past 75 years, the United Nations has spent billions trying to make the world a better and safer place. There have been success and failures along the way, but today, the UN faces arguably its greatest challenges since its formation. Is it capable of overcoming multiple crises including a global pandemic, a worldwide recession and increasing competition between global powers? Or has it become too inefficient and ineffective? Guests: Richard Falk Former UN Special Rapporteur on Palestinian Territories Alynna Lyon Co-author of 'The United Nations: 75 Years of Promoting Peace, Human Rights and Development’ George Szamuely Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute​