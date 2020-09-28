BizTech Share

Singapore tightens visa regulations for foreign workers | Money Talks

As the recession bites in Singapore, the government is tightening its work visa rules for foreigners. Until recently, the Asian financial hub has attracted international companies by making it easy to do business there. Melanie Ralph finds out whether closing the door to foreign workers could dent the city-state's reputation on the international stage. #WorkVisa #Singapore #ForeignWorkers