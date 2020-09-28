BizTech Share

Ride-hailing firm wins case to overturn London operating ban | Money Talks

Shares in Uber have rallied after it secured an 18-month license to continue operating in London. The ride-hailing firm successfully overturned a ban imposed by regulators over passenger security. But there's still a major hurdle that could steer the company to a dead end in its biggest European market. For more on the latest turn in Uber's operations in the UK, let's go to our correspondent, Sarah Morice, in London. #Uber #LondonOperatingBan #RideHailingApp