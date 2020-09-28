POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish construction sector bounces back after pandemic dip | Money Talks
02:50
BizTech
'The worst is over'. That's according to the Turkish government. It says all leading indicators show the economy is on course for recovery. One such indicator is the construction industry. The sector took a major hit in the second quarter. But as Sibel Karkus reports, credit stimulus, as well as Turkey's strategic location, have turned the pandemic into an opportunity for the industry. #Turkey #ConstructionSector #Pandemic
September 28, 2020
