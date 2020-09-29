POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Syrian child actor among latest victim of YPG bombing campaign in Afrin
Syrian child actor among latest victim of YPG bombing campaign in Afrin
A Syrian teen actor is among the 11 victims of the latest car bombing in northern Syria's Afrin region. Locals and security forces say it's part of a campaign by the YPG terror group that has so far killed hundreds of people since Turkish forces cleared the area in 2018. Shoaib Hasan reports. PKK’s child recruitment: Forgotten Children 👉 http://trt.world/1q4s #SyrianChildren #AfrinBombing #YPG
September 29, 2020
