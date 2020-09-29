World Share

World leaders call to end violence as concerns grow

Clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops have continued overnight in Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed region between the two former Soviet nations. Tensions flared-up on Sunday after Baku accused Armenia of breaching the ceasefire in the region. But Armenia says Azerbaijan launched the first attack by air. World leaders are mostly united in calls to end the violence as concern grows that the situation could escalate into all out war. Aksel Zaimovic reports.