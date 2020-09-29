POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT: Will US Sanctions do lasting harm?
26:00
World
INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT: Will US Sanctions do lasting harm?
When you are being investigated for alleged war crimes, put shackles on those looking into the supposed wrongdoing. That’s what the United States has done by imposing sanctions on two senior officials at the International Criminal. The question is what, if anything, does the US have to hide? Steve Groves Former Special Assistant to President Trump Jennifer Trahan Professor of International Law and Human Rights Elizabeth Evenson Associate Director at Human Rights Watch Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.
September 29, 2020
