POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Teknofest helps young Turkish tech enthusiasts reach their dreams
03:24
World
Teknofest helps young Turkish tech enthusiasts reach their dreams
Turkey’s biggest aerospace and technology festival, Teknofest, kicked off in Gaziantep in southeastern Turkey this year. Thousands of young people from all around Turkey met and had the chance to transform their theoretical knowledge into practice. ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #Teknofest #Nationaltechnologymove #Akinci
September 29, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?