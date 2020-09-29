BizTech Share

Turkey launches three-year economic reform programme | Money Talks

Turkey's government has spent $62 billion on health and safety measures and economic support so far this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says the worst is now over, and GDP is expected to rise sharply in the third quarter. He's also announced a string of measures to boost business activity, as part of the country's new economic programme. Mobin Nasir reports. For more, Daily Sabah financial columnist, Taha Arvas joined us from Istanbul. #Turkey #EconomicReformProgramme #Coronavirus