UN: Africa loses $89B a year to illicit financial practices | Money Talks

Africa loses $89 billion a year to illegal financial practices. These include the misinvoicing of trade shipments, tax avoidance, corruption, and theft. The findings are part of a report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development. It's assessed the funds flowing in and out of African countries between 2013 and 2015. Agnes Gitau is a partner at the trade and investment advisory firm GBS Africa. She says this theft is depriving the continent of development. #IllicitFinancialFlows #Corruption #EconomicDevelopment