Calling the Shots | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

As the global death toll from COVID 19 reached a tragic milestone, with over 1 million deaths worldwide, the US alone recorded more than 205,000 deaths and over 7 million active coronavirus cases. The rising number of deaths and infections brings a renewed sense of urgency for a cure. But also, a growing weariness among Americans that politics rather than science is driving the process for vaccine development and approval. With federal public health officials being openly contradicted and rebuked by President Donald Trump, and the White House accused of interfering in the vaccine process for political gain ahead of the November 3rd election, trust in the safety of a vaccine is waning. Guests: Dr. William Haseltine- Chair and President of ACCESS Health International, a nonprofit dedicated to improving global access to healthcare, and a former professor at Harvard Medical School where he founded two research departments on cancer and HIV/AIDS Dr. Gregory Glenn- President of Research and Development at Novavax, a Maryland-based pharmaceutical company awarded $1.6 billion by the US government to support development and manufacturing of a coronavirus vaccine Dr. Joycelyn Elders- Former Surgeon General of the United States under President Bill Clinton