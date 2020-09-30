BizTech Share

Saudi Arabia's GDP contracts by record 7% in Q2 | Money Talks

Falling international oil prices and lower domestic spending are taking a toll on Saudi Arabia's economy. The country's GDP contracted by seven percent in the second quarter compared to the same period, last year. Unemployment has also soared to a record high which could hinder plans to reduce dependence on oil exports and boost jobs in other sectors of the economy. For more on this, Ellen Wald joined us from Jacksonville, Florida. She's president of Transversal Consulting. #SaudiArabia #OilPrices #SaudiEconomy