Candidates clash on economic recovery from COVID-19 crisis | Money Talks

The US presidential election comes at a time of extreme economic turbulence. Ravaged by COVID-19 and with 26 million people unemployed, the International Monetary Fund expects an 8-percent contraction in GDP this year. In the wake of a scrappy and heated presidential debate, Katie Gregory breaks down Donald Trump and Joe Biden's plans for reversing the fallout and restoring long-term economic growth. For more, we spoke toJason Nichols in Elliot City, Maryland. He's a Democratic strategist and a lecturer at the University of Maryland. And joining us from Bethany Beach in Delaware is Trump Campaign Chair Rob Arlett. #USpresidentialelections #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden