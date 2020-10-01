World Share

I Gotta Story To Tell Episode 11: The Life of Salahuddin

Regarded as a true Muslim hero, Salahuddin was immortalised for conquering Jerusalem and defeating the Crusaders. But more celebrated than his gallantry, heroism, and brilliance as a soldier, statesman and military leader were his attributes as a merciful and just human being. This won him the eternal respect not only of his people, but even his enemies.