POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
BREXIT TALKS: Deal or no deal?
26:00
World
BREXIT TALKS: Deal or no deal?
Are these two Inching ever closer? The gap no longer a continental divide, more the few kilometres that separate Britain from the European Union. So, if there is a trade deal at the very last minute, who’s won and who’s lost in this battle of the wills? GUESTS Denis MacShane Former Minister for Europe Catherine McBride Independent Economist Pervez Ghauri Professor in International Business at Birmingham University Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.
October 1, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?