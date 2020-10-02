POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict: Is There An End in Sight?
15:38
World
Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict: Is There An End in Sight?
Heavy fighting erupted last week between Azerbaijani and Armenian military forces over the occupied Karabakh region, and the violence has only intensified. This is the worst escalation between the rival Caucasus nations since 2016 and both sides have reported military and civilian deaths. Turkish President Erdogan condemned Armenia for attacking Azerbaijani territory and has called for an end to the crisis. But what led to the border clashes? And is there an end in sight? Guests: Elin Suleymanov Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan
October 2, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?