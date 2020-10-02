World Share

Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict: Is There An End in Sight?

Heavy fighting erupted last week between Azerbaijani and Armenian military forces over the occupied Karabakh region, and the violence has only intensified. This is the worst escalation between the rival Caucasus nations since 2016 and both sides have reported military and civilian deaths. Turkish President Erdogan condemned Armenia for attacking Azerbaijani territory and has called for an end to the crisis. But what led to the border clashes? And is there an end in sight? Guests: Elin Suleymanov Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan