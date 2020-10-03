POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Florida's Governor Wants to Make it Legal to Run Over Protesters
05:48
World
Florida's Governor Wants to Make it Legal to Run Over Protesters
#Florida has been a hotbed of US protests since the death of George #Floyd at the hands of police. Now the state's governor Ron #DeSantis is proposing a law that will come down hard on protestors. The legislation on the table will essentially allow people to run over protesters and not face legal prosecution. We delve into this law and DeSantis' controversial history as governor. Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
October 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?