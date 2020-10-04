POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands of migrants trapped in Bosnia amid EU-policy deadlock
01:58
World
Thousands of migrants trapped in Bosnia amid EU-policy deadlock
Tens of thousands of refugees and migrants from various parts of the world are living rough or in makeshift camps near the borders in Eastern Europe. As the autumn chill and rains set in over the Balkans, a sense of desperation hangs over these migrants who want to reach Western Europe. Mehmet Solmaz has more. Refugee Crisis 👉 http://trt.world/1qw8 Turkey-Greece Border (Refugee Influx) 👉 http://trt.world/138b #RefugeeCrisis #Europe #Asylum
October 4, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?