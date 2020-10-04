World Share

Thousands of migrants trapped in Bosnia amid EU-policy deadlock

Tens of thousands of refugees and migrants from various parts of the world are living rough or in makeshift camps near the borders in Eastern Europe. As the autumn chill and rains set in over the Balkans, a sense of desperation hangs over these migrants who want to reach Western Europe. Mehmet Solmaz has more. Refugee Crisis 👉 http://trt.world/1qw8 Turkey-Greece Border (Refugee Influx) 👉 http://trt.world/138b #RefugeeCrisis #Europe #Asylum