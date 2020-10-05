POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
European Parliament to discuss ongoing protests in Bulgaria
01:56
World
European Parliament to discuss ongoing protests in Bulgaria
Members of the European Parliament are discussing Bulgaria's ongoing anti-corruption protests. The debate is being held after some of the movement's leaders sent letters to Brussels requesting support. But as Jack Parrock reports from Sofia, the Bulgarian government isn't backing down. Belarus Riots 👉 http://trt.world/16zj #bulgariaprotests #bulgariaantigovernmentprotests #protestsinbulgaria
October 5, 2020
