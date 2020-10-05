World Share

Doctors say President Trump 'continues to improve'

Doctors treating US President Donald Trump says he's recovering well from Covid-19 and could be released from the hospital soon. This news comes after conflicting reports about the seriousness of his condition. It's led to criticism about his administration's inability to give a clear message about the health of the President. Courtney Kealy has more. 2020 Presidential Race 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 Coronavirus in US 🇺🇸 👉http://trt.world/1359 #trumphospital #trumplatest #trumpcoronavirus