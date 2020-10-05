World Share

Predator devil reintroduced on Australian mainland

The clue is in the name - the #TasmanianDevil has roamed wild exclusively on Australia's southern island for 3,000 years. Now, a group of these feisty little #marsupials has been released onto the mainland. As they try to regain their place at the top of the food chain, these captive-raised #devils will have to find food, water and shelter for themselves for the first time in their lives. As Liz Maddock reports, it's a plan that conservationists hope will save a species and bring balance back to the wider ecosystem. Animal Kingdom 👉 http://trt.world/AnimalKingdom